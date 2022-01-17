Peace, stability in Afghanistan vital for regional peace: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser Monday said peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for lasting peace in South Asia region.

“Afghanistan is passing through a critical juncture and it is incumbent upon all world countries to support Afghan people on humanitarian grounds,” he expressed these views while addressing the All Parties Conference held here.

The NA speaker said Pakistan always desires peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as its neighbour.

He said on the recommendation of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the visa procedure had been made easy for Afghanistan people.

Asad Qaiser said the committee also paved way for having smooth trade with Afghanistan.

He said hospitals were also being established on Afghanistan border to cater the serious patient especially women and children.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that successful 17th OIC conference of Foreign Minister of Islamic states indicated Pakistan sincerity to sensitize Muslim countries on the issue of Afghanistan.

