President approves Noor Muhammad as member NEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi approved appointment of Senior Minister for Finance Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummar as member of National Economic Council (NEC), according to a press release.

The President approved the appointment under article 156 of the constitution.



The President also gave consent to the posting of Board of Governors of Institute of Regional Studies.



Former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jillani, Dr Rifaat Hussain and Dr Salma Malik were made members of Board of Governors on honorary basis.



The President also approved posting of Syed Hasnain Mehdi as Secretary Federal Public Service Commission.

Hasnain Mehdi, a grade 21 officer belonged to the Secretariat Group.