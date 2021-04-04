PDM's collapse to benefit PM Imran: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that collapse of the multiparty opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would eventually benefit Prime Minister Imran Khan and further strengthen his government.

He said the PDM’s long march now became a distant dream as two major parties to the so-called alliance including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were destined to tread on opposite paths.

The broken alliance posed no threat to the government anymore, he added.

The minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the joint collaboration of World Health Organization and Directorate of Health (MCI) on raising awareness and providing logistic support for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO has gifted 20 Suzuki vehicles, 125 motor bikes for outreach immunization services, one Isuzu four door pickups for surveillance of dengue, covid 19 and polio cases and two ambulances for prompt response in health related emergencies.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rashid also appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members for turning down Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) proposal to allow import of cotton and sugar from India.

He reiterated that there would be no bilateral trade with India unless it reversed Article 370 of its constitution, that were abrogated by Narendra Modi regime on August, 05, 2019 to revoke special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We want to cooperate with India but the first condition is that it should go back to

pre-August 5 status of Kashmir, ” he added.

He added that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan as every Pakistani in the country and abroad had been raising voice for provision of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris for the last several decades.

He said Kashmir was a matter of life and death for the entire nation, adding, “Pakistani politics revolves around Kashmir dispute.”

Commenting on the agreement signed between the federal government and

Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) over the expulsion of French ambassador and boycott of French products, he said its terms would be presented before the parliament and decisions would be taken with the approval of the house.

He said inflation would decline in the coming days as Prime Minister Imran Khan would personally monitor the prices of essential food items during the holy month of Ramazan.

To a query, he said the government had not received any application so far from the PML-N, seeking removal of its vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Major changes were being brought to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). No person could serve on same position for more than three consecutive years, he said in response to another question.