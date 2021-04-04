A view of construction work of flyover at Madni Chowk during development work in the city
APP15-040421 MULTAN: April 04 - A view of construction work of flyover at Madni Chowk during development work in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP15-040421

ALSO READ  A view of construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR