PDM to stage ‘protest in front of SC’ on Monday: Fazl

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that the PDM would stage a “protest demonstration in front of the Supreme Court” on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a PDM meeting, he said the Movement was a political force, and as its head, he was conveying the decisions made in the meeting attended by the representatives of all coalition parties, to all those concerned.

He alleged that the Supreme Court was considered to be the “mother of the Constitution, but it has been giving verdicts contradictory to the Constitution”.

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a Rs 60 billion corruption case; however, orders were issued for his immediate release.

“The apex court not only defended Imran Khan but also shielded his corruption as it ordered that he should not be arrested in any case,” he added.

Referring to the violent protests that occurred across the country following Imran Khan’s arrest, Maulana Fazl stated the PTI workers attacked monuments dedicated to those who had made supreme sacrifices for the nation. They launched attacks on the General Headquarters and set the Corps Commander’s House on fire, he added.

Ironically, Imran Khan who had undermined the law and the Constitution, was being given a VIP protocol, he added. “Whether such protocol was given to the thrice elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or Faryal Talpur?” he questioned.

Maulana said everyone had the right to disagree with the institutions, and each institution had its limits and domains.

He stated that the apex court’s 4 to 3 verdict was acceptable to all and not that of 3 to 2. He alleged that the judiciary had adopted a “biased approach and partisan attitude” and they would stage a protest in front of the apex court on Monday.

He assured that the protest would be peaceful, like the previous ones held in the Federal Capital under his leadership. He urged the people to participate in the protest demonstration.