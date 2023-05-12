IHC stays proceedings of Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stayed the proceedings of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the trial court till June 8.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in that regard.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that the complaint was filed in the trial court by an unauthorized authority.

The case was filed by the District Election Commissioner while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not authorized anyone to file the case, and thus the case was not maintainable.

The lawyer said they had raised the objection before the trial court but it stated that the matter would be viewed at the time of recording evidence.

The case was also filed after due time, he added and prayed to the court to issue a stay order against the proceedings of the trial court.

The chief justice asked whether there were more identical applications against the interim order and whether the instant case should be heard as the main case.

Khawaja Haris said they had also objection that the matter should be heard first by the magistrate.

After hearing the arguments, the court halted the proceedings in the Toshakhana case till June 8 and adjourned the hearing into the matter.

The trial court had already indicted Imran Khan in the said case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the former prime minister for not disclosing the details of gifts retained from the Toshakhana and a criminal case was lodged before the lower court.