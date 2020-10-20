ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has urged the Pakistani diaspora in Canada and North America to play a constructive role in the development of both Canada and Pakistan and bring them together in commerce through business collaborations and investment ventures in different fields.

He expressed these views during an interactive session with a group of leading local businessmen and entrepreneurs representing Canada Pakistan Global Congress (CPGC), a non-profit Ontario-based organization dedicated to promotion of business relations and collaborations between Canada and Pakistan in the field of business and trade, R&D and cultural activities, a message received here from Canada on Tuesday said.

During the meeting, the executive founding members of the CPGC, including Nadeem Younis, Zafar Choudhry and Usama Ejaz, briefed the high commissioner on the activities of their organisation which, they said, was striving to bridge the gap between Canada and Pakistan in commerce and other business related fields and help potential entrepreneurs to tap into the right market through proper R&D and help facilitate and create a prosperous business community.

High Commissioner Raza called on the CPGC and other similar organisations of Pakistani diaspora in Canada and North America to come forward and invest greater time and resources in the fields of education, research and development and enhance their interaction and linkages with higher academic institutions through establishment of dedicated think tanks for high-level intellectual pursuits in complex local and international economic, social and political issues.

He said education, housing, food and beverages, livestock and dairy, infrastructure development, IT and research and development were some of the key areas in which overseas Pakistanis could pool up their resources and initiate large-scale projects.

He said the Pakistan Mission in Ottawa and Pakistan consulates in other cities of Canada could help the local businessmen and entrepreneurs in B2B collaborations and partnerships, and institutions such as TDAP and Board of Investment were ideal platforms for synergising efforts and initiatives in this regard.