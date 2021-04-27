ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Pakistan has begun a process to market its professionals from Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in Japan, aimed at fetching a maximum quota in the jobs recently announced by Tokyo for the overseas workers.

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OHRD), has just signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the purpose, a senior officer told APP on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, the Inter-SES would not only market the highly qualified workforce in Japan, but also share the jobs’ demand, emanating from Japanese companies, with the OEC, he said, adding it would be posted on an online portal, www.jobs.oec.govt.pk to inform the youth about the new and lucrative employment opportunities.

“This will not be a brain drain for Pakistan as the ICT workforce will have different type of job opportunities in Japan including online, freelance and in-person,” he noted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OPHRD also confirmed the development on his twitter account while announcing the beginning of recruitment of Pakistani workers from Information Technology (IT) sector in Japan in near future.

“OPHRD and Inter-SES are collaborating to offer job opportunities in Japan for qualified youth of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, while addressing the signing ceremony of the MoU between OEC and Inter-SES, he announced that recruitment of 120 skilled workers, who had been imparted Japanese language by the ministry, was underway.

The SAPM said the government would soon appoint a Community Welfare Attachee in Japan to boost footprint of Pakistani workforce in Japan.

“Since Japan is an aging population and will be needing around 5,00,000 of workforce in future, it is our priority to fetch maximum quota for Pakistan out of this,” Zulfikar Bukhari maintained.

He said the ministry was exploring new markets to create maximum job opportunities for Pakistani workforce in other than gulf countries. “We want to digress as a country and ministry and do not want to be heavily populated in one region.”

The SAPM vowed to make all-out efforts for bringing the Pakistani diaspora in Japan at par with the gulf countries as it had immense potential to meet the growing employment needs of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that recently, Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan to engage Pakistani manpower in multiple sectors.