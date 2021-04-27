ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):As Eid-ul-Fitr is fast approaching, the Isloiites are finalizing their preparations a little earlier keeping in mind the probability of markets closure as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

This will be the second Eid to be marked by faithful with restricted social interactions and more strict adherence to the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of pandemic.

The citizens are thronging the Jinnah Super, Supper, F-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz and other sectors markets for Eid shopping.

Shagufta Aziz, a working woman, said despite having a tight schedule she was managing to complete her Eid shopping as she had to go to her native town to celebrate the sacred festival.

Naheed Anjum, a housewife said, she visited G-9 Markaz market (Karachi Company) this day but she was shocked to see a huge crowd there with no compliance of the COVID-19 SOPs both by the shoppers and retailers.

After witnessing such a situation, she decided not to revisit markets and go for online shopping in the larger interest of her health, she added.

Shoaib Malik, a retailer of kids’ clothes in the same market, said the sudden closure of markets last year caused a great loss to his business but this time the government had already intimated about the expected closure so the traders were trying to sell their maximum stock in the stipulated time-frame.

He said they were trying to ensure the compliance of SOPs but the buyers were not paying heed towards their repeated advises and putting their and as well as others lives at risk.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, National Command and Operation Centre on April 24, deliberated upon the proposed lockdowns in high diseases prevalence cities.

The restrictions, if enforced, would include the closure of markets, malls, less essential services, a ban on intercity public transport, and a complete closure of educational institutions.