Pakistan offers training facilities to parliamentarians of Djibouti

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Senate of Pakistan has offered capacity building and training facilities to the parliamentarians and staff of the National Parliament of Djibouti from the platform of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

This was deliberated during meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and President Mohamed Ali Houmed Acting Chairman of the African Union Parliament and President Djibouti National Parliament here at Parliament House, said a press release.

President of Djibouti National Parliament Mohamed Ali Houmed is leading a 12-member delegation to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said that training and capacity building remained our priority and we strive to provide best possible trainings and orientations by engaging national and international experts.

The Chairman Senate reiterated that African countries are socially and politically very close to Pakistan and we are ready to take measures for enhancing ties between the two sides.

He said that Djibouti and other African countries should explore the prospects for investment in Gwadar which is developing as a trade hub not only for this region but would also facilitate the trade towards the African countries.

Leader of the Parliamentary delegation said that people of both the countries are already very close and there is a need to establish parliamentary cooperation.

He said that the opportunities for the training of the parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from African countries in Pakistan would further strengthen the relations.