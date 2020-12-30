Home Photos General Coverage Photos Folk singer Rajab Faqir performing on the stage on the last day... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Folk singer Rajab Faqir performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum Wed, 30 Dec 2020, 6:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-301220 HYDERABAD: December 30 Folk singer Rajab Faqir performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Akram Ali APP23-301220 ALSO READ Folk singer Shammo Bai performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Folk singer Zulfiqar Ali & Mazhar Hussain performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café... Folk artist Abdullah Khan performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum Folk singer Shammo Bai performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum