ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences and deep sympathies with the government and people of Indonesia over loss of lives in a tragic plane crash.

“We offer our profound sympathies & condolences over the loss of so many precious lives in tragic crash of Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak.

Our thoughts & prayers go out to families of victims, govt. & brotherly people of Indonesia,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri posted on his twitter account.

According to Indonesian officials, a passenger jet carrying more than 60 people crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday, minutes after taking off from Jakarta.