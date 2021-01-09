ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is not scared man and he had thought for poor people and worked for them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people had great confidence on the honest leadership of PM as he had started several programmes including Ehsas programme, kafalat, health cards to uplift the poor masses of the country.

The minister said almost 80 per cent terrorism has been eliminated from the country due to effective policies of the government and operations of the law enforcing agencies against the terrorists.

Replying to a question, he said India was involved in terror financing in Pakistan and it was trying to create unrest in the country as it was using different tactics for the purpose, adding India was trying to promote sectarianism in the country as it was the part of its strategy.

He said the victims of Hazara community did not made any complaint with the prime minister during today’s meeting, adding massacre of Hazara community was not a first incident of terrorism but the government was committed to stop such type of tragic incidents in future.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was buried itself and it was disintegrated, adding PDM was badly humiliated among the people.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz politics was based on lies and Hypocrisy as it had tried to politicking over the tragic incident of Machh and also tried to exploit it.

To another query. he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying cordial relations with each other as the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia was coming to visit Pakistan soon.