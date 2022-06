ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met with Bhutanese ambassador designate Rinchen Kuentsyl (non-resident) on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary underlined Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen friendly ties with Bhutan and upgrade cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.



He stressed importance of close cooperation in multilateral fora including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).