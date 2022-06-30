Govt pays all DLTL claims: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Thursday that the government had paid all

the processed duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) pending for last three years.

“As per PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, a few days ago we paid all processed DLTL claims pending for the last three years,” Miftah Ismail

tweeted.

He said, on Thursday the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) paid all processed Faster, Sales Tax, Income Tax and Export Rebate claims that were due. Every single processed claim has been paid.

“As per PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, a few days ago we paid all processed DLTL claims pending for the last three years. Today FBR paid all processed Faster, Sales Tax, Income Tax and Export Rebate claims that were due. Every single processed claim. Alhamdolillah,” the minister tweeted.