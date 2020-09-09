Pak Army soldier martyred as Indian Army resort to unprovoked CFV

RAWALPINDI, Sep 09 (APP):A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC) in Bedori Sector targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian troops CFV and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, an ISPR press release.