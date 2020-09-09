All stakeholders committed to work jointly for Karachi’s development: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said all the stakeholders were committed to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of Karachi despite of political differences.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a hefty historic financial package of Rs 1100 billion with consensus of all stakeholders for metropolitan city.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on the country’s biggest financial hub to provide relief to the rain-stricken residents of Sindh metropolis.

He said not a single penny under the package would be issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city’s development projects by the Federal Government under its own supervision.

If the provincial government wanted to spend its funds for the welfare of mega city than we would highly appreciate it, he added.