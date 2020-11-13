Opposition openly insulted public mandate: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that instead of respecting the mandate given to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), opposition openly insulted the public mandate.

In a statement, the Minister said that the time for hereditary and family monopolies has now come to an end.

He said in the year 2020, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan rose at the global level as one of the important player, adding Maryam Nawaz and her father were still stuck in the decade of 90s.

He said Maryam revealed the real reason for the existence of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and told the nation that the only reason for her dispute was to save herself and her convicted fathers and brothers.

The time for the Changa Manga politics has ended in the decade of 90s, he added.

The Minister said the invitation by Maryam to the army after overthrowing the elected government was a moment of concern for the people loyal to the constitution and democracy.

Her latest stance showed that the slogan of “respect the vote” was a drama, he added.

He said those who were shouting about the respect for vote and were leveling allegations against the army are now talking about negotiations with the army.