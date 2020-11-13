Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers preparing the field at a roadside greenbelt for plantation of... PhotosFeature Photos CDA staffers preparing the field at a roadside greenbelt for plantation of seasonal plants Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 6:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-131120 ISLAMABAD: November 13 - CDA staffers preparing the field at a roadside greenbelt for plantation of seasonal plants. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP05-131120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM plants sapling at Gabeen Jabba COAS plants tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, attends polio free Pakistan event MULTAN: August 09 – Provincial Minister For Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik launching tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling for Pakistan Day at Kidney...