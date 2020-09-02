NA body summons Secretary Health, EDs PIMS, Polyclinic for briefing on issues related to health

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday sought an actionable strategy from Secretary, Ministry of Health, Executive Directors PIMS and Polyclinic on resolving issues related to health.

The Committee summoned Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh, M.D Bol TV, on the question of Fawad Chaudhry, regarding his character assassination on BOL TV Channel.

The Committee also directed the Chairman PEMRA to provide the record of settlement of the issue if made with the Minister and the Administration of Bol TV.

The Committee directed the D.G PEMRA to ensure the attendance of the concerned anchorpersons related to this question of privilege in the next meeting of the Committee.

On the question of privilege raised by Ms. Shahida Rehmani, MNA regarding inaction of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Karachi, and Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on her complaints regarding receiving of threatening calls on her telephone and mobile, the Committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that the representatives of facebook and whatsapp should be called in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee directed Ministry of Interior, FIA and other related departments to ensure their presence in a meeting for creating a mechanism in this regard.

The Committee also directed that the Secretary, Ministry of Interior should attend the next meeting the Committee in person.

The Committee directed that the Inspector General of Police, Sindh should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person. The Committee further directed that the security guards should immediately be given to Ms.Shagufta Jumani, Usama Qadri and Ms.Shahida Rehmani, MNAs and report in this regard should be sent to the Committee.

On the question of privilege raised by Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA regarding inaction by the SSP Central, Karachi against Sakhi Hasan Hyderant/Tanker Mafia who attacked the public despite the telephone calls of MNA, the Committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that M.D Bait-ul-Mal should give some financial support to the injured Tanker Driver in the incident in this matter.

The Committee directed the DIG (A), Sindh to resolve the issues of the Mover and report to the Committee in its next meeting.

On the question of privilege raised by Raza Rabani Khar, MNA regarding allegedly non-paying any attention to the corruption, exploitation of consumers and loss of lives of employees of MEPCO by the Chief Executive, MEPCO and S.E. Muzaffargarh, the Committee pended the question of privilege till its next meeting with the direction to Chief, MEPCO, Multan to resolve the issues of the Mover. The Committee also directed that Ex. Chief MEPCO, Multan should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person.

On the question of privilege raised by Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security and Research regarding alleged non-cooperation of DPO, Jhang with the MNAs on telephone, the Committee expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting of the Committee by DPO, Jhang Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan and gave the following advice:

“The Committee advised that the Ministry of Interior and the Establishment Division should not allow District Police Officer Jhang, Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan to go to abroad for training course until he appears in person before the Committee in its next meeting on the Question of Privilege pending in his name.

The Committee also advised that Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Lahore should not relieve the D.P.O Jhang Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan until he appears in person before the Committee in its next meeting.

The Committee invited Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, MNA as a special invitee for this meeting.