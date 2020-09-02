CM Balochistan seeks report of suspicious death in police lockup

QUETTA, Sep 02 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has sought a detailed report of suspicious death of a person in the Baila police station lockup, suspending SHO and four other police personnel.

“CM Balochistan ordered to form a investigative committee to probe into the incident,” Liaqat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesman said on Wednesday.

He noted that SHO among other police personnel have been dismissed from service following the sad incident occurred in Baila police station, he maintained.

The provincial government was committed to bring reforms in the police and Thana culture, he further said.