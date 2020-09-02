CM directs land acquisition for GBS within two months

PESHAWAR, Sep 02 (APP):Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned quarters to complete the land acquisition process already identified for the shifting of General Bus Stand (GBS) Peshawar out of city within two months.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding mega developmental projects of Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat the other day.

Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Bangash, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, General Manager NHA, Director General PDA, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, CEO Trans Peshawar and other attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the mega projects of Peshawar including shifting of general bus stand out of city, solid waste management, construction of remaining portions of the ring road and KP Cities Improvement Project Peshawar.

The chief minister further directed that the work on the preparation of PC-1, feasibility study and engineering design of the project should also be expedited.

He made it clear that development of provincial metropolitan Peshawar was one of the top most priorities of his government adding that all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within the stipulated period.

The meeting was told that the General Bus Stand Peshawar was being shifted out of city for which site had been identified at ring road and land acquisition was in progress.

The Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to complete the land acquisition process within two months after which work will be initiated at such project.

The meeting was also informed that under the KP Cities Improvement Project, various developmental activities would be carried out in the different areas of Peshawar including replacement of water supply network, solid waste management system at Shamshato, construction of sewerage treatment plant at Kanza, construction of Park, family areas, walking tracks and food streets at Phase-VII Hayatabad and extension and development of Baghe Naran Park.

The meeting was informed that work on the preparation of detailed engineering design for City Improvement Project Peshawar was also in progress and would be completed by next week.

Under the project special focus is being given on the replacement rusted supply pipeline and water tanks throughout Peshawar for which the city has been divided in to four zones.

Besides, a site has also been identified out of city for the solid waste management project.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the construction of left over northern section of ring road (Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh) and was told that construction of this project would be completed within the one year time.

The Chief Minister on the occasion underlined the need to accelerate work on all mega projects of Peshawar adding that it was the priority of his government to facilitate the people at maximum level.

He directed for visible progress on all the projects of the provincial capital adding that unnecessary delay in those projects will not be tolerated and in case of delay action will be taken against responsible ones.