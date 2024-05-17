Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Very hot/windstorm-dust raising winds are likely in central and southern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, North Central Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Islamabad during the period.

According to the synoptic situation,

westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist during next 30 to 36 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded in Nokkundi 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo-daro, Dadu, Jacobabad 48C, DG Khan, Khairpur, Khanpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Sukkur and Larkana 47C.