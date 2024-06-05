Multi-billion-dollar projects to create job opportunities for Youth: Chairman PMYP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that signing multi-billion-dollar investment projects with China and Saudi Arabia will create numerous job opportunities for youth in Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the National University of Technology (NUTECH) Job Fair organized in collaboration with Islamabad Industrial Association.

Rana said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on a visit to China and holding talks to bring multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan which would create employment opportunities for youth.

He said that the future of Pakistan is in the hands of the talented and intelligent youth.

The Chairman PMYP also congratulated NUTECH and Islamabad Industrial Association for organizing a successful job fair.

More than 28 big companies include Etihad Automotive, Azim Motors, Toyota, SK Stones, Fuji Foundation,Taxila Cotton Mills, Akbar & Zakaria & Company, Sahala Flour Mill, Archives Technology, Alfa Garments, Maria Printers, Paramount, Divas, Madera, EG Pharma, Crown Plaza Hotel, Tehweh Bakers, Asian Wok, Monal Restaurant, Widong’s, Larib Inn, Fazal Steel, Pak Iron, Victory Pipe and others set up their stalls at the job fair and informed the visiting students about the available work opportunities.