Minister reviews progress of development projects in GB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development projects in GB and to resolve their problems on priority basis.

The meeting held on the special instructions of the prime minister and was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Chairman WAPDA Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, GB Ministers and other senior officials, said a press release.

Decisions were taken on important issues in the meeting and a comprehensive strategy was formulated to ensure timely completion of various development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting directed to issue the tender for the water scheme within two months, while it was decided to complete the tender for the sanitation and sewerage scheme in four months.

The federal minister instructed the authorities concerned to complete the tenders of the schemes under PC-1 under the approved development projects within two months and to submit Revise PC-1 immediately so that the projects could be approved by the Ministry of Planning and Development soon.

During the meeting, it was decided that regular meetings will be held every month to review the progress made in implementing the decisions taken in that regard.

Amir Muqam said the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was the foremost priority of our government. He assured to provide all possible relief to the victims of the Bhasha Dam and said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was deeply interested in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan.