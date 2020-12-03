Minister promises Punjab Cooperatives Bank to be made fully functional

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank (PPCB) will be restructured and made an active institution for betterment of agriculture and farmers.

He was presiding over a meeting at bank’s head office on Thursday. The PPCB secretary and president briefed the minister on current status and future prospects of the bank.

The minister was informed that the PPCB Board of Governors had not been functional since 2005, though the bank had 150 branches in urban and rural areas across the province.

Raja Basharat ordered for completing details of important issues including reconstitution of the board and recruitment on vacant posts within three months.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the bank would be made fully operational and its closed branches would be reopened.

The provincial minister said that amendments would be made to the existing policies and laws of the bank to make it useful for the consumers.

He directed that the process of transparent auction of properties belonging and attached to the Bank should be started immediately and a regular report of the action taken should be sent to him, he maintained.