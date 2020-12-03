China welcomes, appreciates Afghan govt-Taliban peace deal in Doha, Qatar

BEIJING, Dec 3 (APP):China on Thursday welcomed and appreciated the preliminary deal reached between the Afghan government and Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years.

“China welcomes and appreciates the agreement reached between two sides on realizing peace at an early date which is the aspiration of Afghan people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

She said that the country had been in turmoil for the so many years and the Afghan people deserved a peaceful and bright future.

“We hope the two parties will put national interest and people first and go with the people’s aspiration and meat each other half-way and achieve peace on an early date,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side would continue to work with international community and play a constructive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

About a question regarding China’s plan to build a dam on (Brahmaputra) near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), she informed that the hydropower development in the lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbu River was China’s legitimate right.

When it came to use and development of cross border river, China always acted responsibly.

“We have a policy featuring development and conservation, and all projects will go through science based planning and assessment with due consideration for its impact downstream and taking into account interests of upstream and downstream regions,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that the development of lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbu was in early stages of planning and assessment. There was no need to read too much into that.

“For a long time China, India and Bangladesh have had good cooperation in sharing hydrological information, flood and disaster reduction and contingency management.

We will continue communication through existing channels,” she added.

When asked whether China would discuss the future course of action with India and Bangladesh in the coming time, she said that actually, for a long time the three countries, China, India and Bangladesh had been in close communication on sharing hydrological information, flood prevention and disaster reduction and contingency management.

“Going forward China, India, Bangladesh and other concerned countries will continue to have good communication. There is no need for any anxiety on this matter,” she concluded.