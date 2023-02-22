Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities’ confidence: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Marayam Nawaz had bolstered the confidence of the minorities by participating in the PML-N’s minority wing’s meeting.

مریم نواز @MaryamNSharif نے اقلیتوں کو ایک نیا اعتماد دیا۔ اقلیتی ونگ کے اجلاس میں مریم نواز کی محبت کے جواب میں اقلیتوں نے ان کے ساتھ محبت کا جواب محبت سے دیا ہے۔ یہ صرف ایک تصویر نہیں بلکہ حقیقی وفاقی ریاست کی شبیہہ ہے pic.twitter.com/KyT97T2zza — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 22, 2023

Posting the pictures showing the members of the minority community giving gifts to the PML-N leader on her Twitter handle, the minister said Maryam Nawaz also reciprocated their love for her.

The snaps were not mere pictures but a true reflection of Pakistan being a federal state, she added.