Chairman MOL Group, CEO Vitafort call on FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Chairman MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary.

The MOL chairman briefed the foreign minister about the operation of the company in the energy sector, in Pakistan, a press release said.

The foreign minister while appreciating MOL performance stressed upon enhancement of MOL presence in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Vitafort Zoltan Kulik also separately called on the foreign minister.

The foreign minister highlighted the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Hungarian companies would avail of these investment opportunities.

Earlier, the foreign minister had arrived on a one-day visit to Hungary.