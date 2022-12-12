Marriyum urges parliamentarians to acknowledge competency of women ministers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said all parliamentarians should acknowledge the competency of women ministers, who had been appointed on merit.

Responding to the remarks of Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali against Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar in the National Assembly, she said the Taliban rulers had no problem in negotiating with Ms Khar, who had taken up Pakistan’s concern very well during her Kabul visit.

She said she respected Maulana Chitrali and also expected him to respect his fellow women parliamentarians. Ms Khar had been assigned the responsibilities as a cabinet member on merit, she reiterated.

Right from Ms Fatima Jinnah to Kalsoom Nawaz and Najma Hameed, she said, the women had given sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy. They were all pride of Pakistan.

About the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, Marriyum said Ms Khar was the only woman minister among 48 countries, which was an honour for Pakistan.