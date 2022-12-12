Cabinet’s sub-committee on ECL notified

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):A notification had been issued on Monday regarding the re-constitution of Cabinet sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the notification, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar had been appointed as convener of the sub-committee while others members included Minister for Economic Affairs & Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood and Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.