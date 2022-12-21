Marriyum condemns armed men’s attempt to enter Shiffa Yousafzai’s house

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned the armed men’s attempt to enter into anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai’s house and alleged torture of domestic workers.

The minister telephoned Shiffa Yousafzai and informed her that the police were investigating the incident and have been directed to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The minister expressed solidarity with Shiffa Yousafzai and her family.

Shiffa Yosafzai told the minister that she was not present at home at the time of the incident.

“Suspects assaulted, threatened domestic workers and escaped,” Shiffa Yousafzai told the information minister.

The minister said that such incidents would be prevented with collective efforts.