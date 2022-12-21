State will not surrender to terrorist groups: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the State would not surrender to any terrorist group or organization and vowed that militants would be dealt with according to the constitution and law.





Strongly condemning the activities of terrorists in Bannu and other areas, he said such attempts aimed at spreading chaos in Pakistan through would be crushed.





PM Sharif termed terrorism a crucial issue of national security, which required collective thinking and plan of action.





He said the federal government would eliminate the facilitors and hideouts of the terrorists.





He said the entire nation would eradicate errorism side by side with the country’s brave armed forces.





The prime minister paid tribute to the valour and determination of the forces fighting against terrorism.





He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide them best treatment facilities.





Shehbaz Sharif said, “We will not let the sacrifices of the martyrs go to waste” and mentioned in this regard the military operations of Rad-ul-Fasad and Zarb-e-Azb as significant measures to end terrorism.





He said the great sacrifices of the personnel of armed forces, police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were unforgettable.





The prime minister said though main responsibility for law and order lies with the provinces, but the federation could not turn a blind eye to the problems.





He assured the provinces to work along with provinces in fighting terrorism and vowed to fully implement the National Action Plan to end terrorism.





He emphasized enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial government as crucial in ending terrorism.





The prime minister said the federal government would assist the provinces in improving the professional capacity of anti-terrorism force and departments.





He said work would be done on restructuring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s counter-terrorism department, adding that all the requirements pertaining to modern weapons and professional training would be ensured.