Japanese envoy inaugurates water supply projects in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro on Thursday inaugurated two different projects in Faisalabad which would eventually increase daily water supply to the residents and reduce electricity cost for the purpose.

An inaugural ceremony for Japanese grant aid “The Project for Replacement of Pumping Machinery at Inline Booster Pumping Station and Terminal Reservoir in Faisalabad” and groundbreaking ceremony for Japanese grant aid “The Project for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad” were held with attendance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Chief Representative KINOSHITA Yasumitsu, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Mines and Minerals Nazar Latif, Commissioner Faisalabad Division Muhammad Shahid Niaz, and Vice chairman WASA Faisalabad Shahid Javed, said a news release.

The Government of Japan and JICA has supported water supply system development in WASA Faisalabad (WASA-F) since 2004 to strengthen urban water service for sustainability.

“The Project for Replacement of Pumping Machinery at Inline Booster Pumping Station and Terminal Reservoir in Faisalabad” accomplished replacement of inefficient transmission pumps with new efficient ones, construction of pumping station, and rehabilitation of reservoirs using 1.616 billion Japanese Yen.

Through these components, reduction of electricity cost and increase of daily maximum water supply will be achieved.

JICA assisted WASA-F to formulate the Master Plan in 2019, targeting next 20 years of future water supplies, sewerage and drainage in Faisalabad, to become first successful water utility in Pakistan as a role model for other water utilities.

“The Project for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad” has been formulated as a priority project under the Master Plan, aiming not only to increase the water supply capacity for the currently unserved 50,000 inhabitants, but also to expand the output of the pilot projects in the grant project’s target area.

The objective of this project is renewing of the Old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant and rehabilitation of water transmission and distribution facilities thereby contributing to improvement of water supply system in Faisalabad City under this 4.094 billion Japanese Yen grant aid project. JICA is also planning to assist WASA-F through a new technical cooperation project for improving their management capacity.

Through this continuous assistance, WASA-F is expected to enhance water supply service level, improve customer satisfaction, improve tariff revenue, and financial condition of WASA-F for future investment leading further to better services. This “Faisalabad model” would become a replicable model for other cities in the future.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador WADA stated, “Japan will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of water, including the supply of safe water and the improvement of sewage treatment.

With those efforts, I hope that people of Pakistan will remember Japan not only as the country of rising sun but also as the source of clean water.”

KINOSHITA Yasumitsu while speaking at the ceremony said “JICA is expecting WASA Faisalabad to take the leading role in sharing tips and lessons learned from our projects to be utilized for reforming water supply management not only in Faisalabad and Punjab province but throughout the country.

I hope this grant aid project will be successful not only as a single project but as a significant milestone for having a positive impact on the improvement of water supply services in Pakistan in the future. JICA will keep contributing to the sustainable development of water supply sector in Pakistan.”

Ambassador WADA and KINOSHITA emphasized the importance of water supply services for Pakistan.

The Government of Japan and JICA will continue to assist water supply services conducted by the Government of Punjab and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.