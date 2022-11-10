Irish women cricketers attend flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):The visiting Irish women cricketers visited Pakistan-side of the Wagah border and witnessed iconic flag-lowering (Beating Retreat Ceremony) ceremony here on Thursday.

The Irish cricketers showed keen interest in the blustering parade by the soldiers and admired the perfectly coordinated lowering of the flags of both the countries before the sunset.

During the flag-lowering ceremony, along international border separating Pakistani city Lahore and Amritsar in India, soldiers meet every evening at the border post to engage in a 30-minute display of camaraderie and showmanship. The ceremony, which marks closing of international gates and lowering of flags of both countries, is being held since 1959.

Colonel Amir Abdullah of the Pakistan Rangers received the visiting Irish cricketers, Pakistan Women cricketers and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They were also shown round the Pak Rangers post and presented a souvenir during the visit.

Ireland Women Cricket team is currently visiting Pakistan to play an ODI and T20I series against Pakistan Women Cricket team.