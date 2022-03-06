Indonesian envoy urges to promote ‘Women Economic Empowerment’ in Islamic world

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio here on Sunday stressed the need for promoting ‘Women Economic empowerment in Islamic World by participating in business and economic activities, For women’s economic empowerment, they need to pave the way for inclusion in the national economy and women in Islamic countries are second to none in their abilities, the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador was addressing at the first hybrid International Workshop session on Muslim Women Pioneers: Leading Economic Growth organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the Embassies of Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey.

The event was part of series of discussions to share best practices of women’s breakthrough leadership in socio-economic affairs, politics and policy making in the Islamic world.

The opening session was attended by participating embassies, the diplomatic community, Chairperson of the National Commission for Status of Women (NCSW), Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights, Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Director-General United Nations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Usman Iqbal Jadoon, and featuring the Founder and Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, Ms. Roshanay Zafar and four esteemed panelists who joined the event virtually from Jordan, Ms. Huda Ayesh, Dr. Lana H. Bin Said of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suryani S.F. Motik of Indonesia and 2015 Nobel Peace Laureate, Ms. Ouided Bouchamaoui of Tunisia.

Meanwhile Ambassador Adam said that education had a very important role to play in improving the economic participation of women and it is said that educated women form an educated nation? “We need to raise awareness in all Islamic countries for women’s economic empowerment” he said. He said that the role of women needs to be further highlighted from the economic and social point of view of which providing economic opportunities and employment is very important.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Tunisia to Pakistan Borhene El-Kamel said that the importance of the progressive role of women and their contribution to nation-building and shared to the audience the experience of women empowerment in Tunisia.

The ambassador said that the future of women in his country Tunisia is bright and women are free to participate in economic activities.

He said that women are gradually consolidating their position in all countries and occupying important positions. He urged that in all Islamic countries, women should be given more opportunities to empower them economically.

The Chairperson of NCSW, Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar shed the light of the idea behind the launching of international workshops and suggested making a pool of new talented women entrepreneurs and connecting them with successful global Muslim women entrepreneurs as the next step endeavor to facilitate concrete implementation.

She said the workshop focused on promoting the economic conditions of muslim women.

The esteemed panelists underscored that Muslim Women have made an outstanding contribution to society and on some occasions served as outstanding leaders.

They shared their struggle to start a business and gain success at a later stage, including Noble Peace Laureate, Ms. Ouided Bouchamaoui from Tunisia.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights, Ms. Afshan Tehseen reminded that “If you support a woman, you support an entire nation.”

On the occasion, Ambassador Ibrahim Al Madani of Jordan concluded the event by emphasizing that the inclusion of Women’s economic empowerment should be incorporated as a priority in national development plans. The Jordanian Ambassador said that the economic empowerment of women in Islamic countries needs to be further educated. He said that equitable role for women in society and access to opportunities is essential for sustainable development.

“Islam attaches great importance to the economic and social role of women and our religion is free in this regard,” he said.

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs also participated in the event and displayed vibrant and colorful works such as handicrafts, handmade jewelry, rugs, painting, and many more interesting items.

Their work and dedication were encouraged and admired by the audience.

The next event will focus on sharing best practices on the advancement of women’s role in politics in Muslim majority countries followed by the role of Ulema in promoting women empowerment. This series of the events will bring together eminent Islamic scholars, researchers, and experts from Muslim majority countries to discuss and share their knowledge, experiences, and best practices in promoting women’s rights as guaranteed by Islam.