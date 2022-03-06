KP’s Murad wins National Badminton singles title

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP): Murad Ali of KP crowned himself with the National badminton title by out-stroking Muqeet Tahir of Wapda in straight games in a one sided men’s dingles final 21-16, 21-19, here on Sunday at DHA sports complex.

Mahoor Shahzad successfully defended her National women singles title to add to joy of Wapda after loss of her colleague Muqeet in men’s singles final.

In the Men Doubles Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) won the title and in women doubles Mahoor Shahazad and Ghazala Siddidue of wapda claimed the title.

In the Mixed Double event Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) won the final.

Results are as under:

Men Singles Final

Murad Ali (KP) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 21- 16, 21-19

Women Singles Final

Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-11, 20-20 Palwasha Bashir retired hurt.

Men Doubles Final

Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) beat Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) & Murad Ali (KP) by 22-20, 21-15

Women Doubles Final

Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-16

Mixed Doubles Final

Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) 21-16, 21-14

Administrator DHA Lahore Brig. Waheed Gul Satti was the chief guest of the final ceremony and he distributed trophies and cash prizes amongst the finalists. A total cash prizes of Rs. 600,000/ were awarded.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood also witnessed the finals.

Representatives of Pakistan Badminton Federation, Wajid Ali Chaudhry President, Tayyab Sohail Senior Vice President, Zafar Ali Khan Vice President, Raja Azhar Mahmood Secretary , Muhammad Pervez Habib But Treasurer and Farhan Ali Lashari Secretary Sindh were also present.