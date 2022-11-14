ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Niazi’s interview with the Financial Times was a reminder of his vicious role to harm Pakistan’s external relations for the sake of his own petty politics.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Imran Khan, in his interview, had rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory, adding the nation was shocked by his deceit and treachery which inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the PTI chief said that he wanted to mend relations with the US despite accusing it of treating Pakistan as a “slave” and claiming that it had conspired to remove him as prime minister a few months ago.

He further said that he no longer “blamed” the US and would desire dignified ties if re-elected.