No security issue in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for conducting LB Elections: Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 14 (APP): The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that there was no security issue in conducting the local body elections, saying the polls would be held “at any cost” on November, 27th.

He was addressing a special meeting of District Bar Association, Bagh, held under his chair, here, on Monday.

While rejecting the rumors regarding the postponement of elections, he observed that it was a baseless news which created havoc and would give a negative impression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding there was no security issue in holding LB elections in the valley.

The AJK president talking about the tax collection issue said the collection department would remain under the authority of AJK government and some misunderstandings had been created from some quarters in this context.

He said that he will talk to the Chief Justice Supreme Court of AJK for the establishment of circuit bench of Bagh district and observed that Circuit Bench of Rawalakot should be shifted to the former for the next 4 months’ period till the winter vacations of Rawalakot Circuit bench was not over.

While denouncing the threats given by Indian Defense Minister Raj Nath Singh, Barrister Sultan asked the international community to take note of it and urged the Pakistani government and its political leadership to upgrade its atomic program.

He also stressed the country’s leadership to work together in driving out the country from economic crises. Meanwhile, the AJK president urged for a strong stance on Kashmir dispute and aggressive response of Indian threats on diplomatic and political front.