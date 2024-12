IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Kirpa, Jinnah Avenue, S.RD East, Tiramari, ISI, Iqbal Town, ADBP, F-8 Markaz, G-10/2, I-8/4, Industrial-II, I-10/2, G-13/3, Kalingar, NIH, Mohra Noor, Pindi Point, Gharial, MCM, TDCP, PAF, Mengyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Malikabad, Wisa, A-Block, Sadiqabad, Hamza Camp, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Service Road, Gulzar Quaid, Committee Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Hekmad, Fowara Chowk, DHQ Hospital, Pirwadhai, Jinnah Road, Sir Syed Road, Sarafa Bazar, Alam Abad, New Race Course, Officer Colony, Zircon Heights, Lakho Road, I-14/3, I-14/2, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Haider Road, Jahangir Road, Rahmatabad.I, NPF I, Mohra Nagyal, Scheme III, Lair Colony, KH Road, Defense Road, Ranyal, Shah Jeevan, RA Bazar, Rajar. Sahala College, Lahtrar-II, Doberan, Panjar, Mandra, PAECHS, Bengali, Raman, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghori, Salar Gah, Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, Faisal Hill-I & II, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Shahullah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Lalazar, Burhan, Pathargarh, Colonel Sher Khan, Musa, Hattian, Qaziabad, Shams. Abad, Power Channel Company, Barazai, People Colony, Mari, Shikardara, Dilawabad, DI Colony, Muslim Town, Chhaji Mar, Bahtar, Jund I & II, Dharnal, Fateh Jang, Dhakner Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Bolani, Pran, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Mangala Cantt., Capt Nisar Shaheed, Hisnot, New Sanghui, Col Mohammad Akram, Scheme-1, Kalia, Pind Mate Khan, Mill Awan, Galiana, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Millat Chowk, Jamal Wall, Dhadanka, Main Bazar, Dera Muslim, Dhadial Express, Suhigalabad, Bhikri, Dandut, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kot Chowdhury, Dharabi, GPO Chowk, Medina Town, Murat, Tala Gang City, Dhok. Pathan, Dhalar, Jatla, Kot Sarang, Muglla, Para Fatial, Darut, Mail, Vanhar Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Industrial-II, I-8/4, A Block, Service Road, Wisa, Khurram Colony, Jinnah Camp, Kurry Road, Hamza Camp, Talagang City, Peera Fatial, Jatla, Dharabi, Murat, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Mugla, Dhok Pathan, Medina Town, Dhular, Feeders and surrounding areas.