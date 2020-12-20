LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time development work was being carried out in neglected areas of the province while former rulers made development projects in their favourite areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said the present government had chalked out development schemes keeping in view basic needs of people. The incumbent government would provide facilities in neglected areas of Lahore, he said. Traffic problem at specific spots would be resolved after constructing overhead bridges and underpasses, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said three decades had been passed and no new general hospital had been constructed despite an increase in population.

The CM announced that after setting up of 1000-bed hospital at Ferozepur Road in the city, more general hospitals would be constructed in other places as well.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only protecting their vested interests and corruption, he said. The opposition was working on the spread of the COVID-19 agenda. The increase in corona outbreak had been witnessed in the cities where the PDM’s rallies took place, he said. The opposition was responsible for the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the chief minister added.

Usman Buzdar said the government would complete its tenure as it had full support of people. The development and progress of the country and welfare of people was the commitment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, he mentioned.

Resignations would never be tendered even after the passage of December 31 because the PDM had become habitual of giving dates, he said. They would never give resignation because they know well that there would be by-election on vacant seats, he added.