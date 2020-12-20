ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday once again reminded the international community of continuous Indian reckless behavior and warned that if India will dare to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve with a befitting response at all levels.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister in a series of tweets posted “I am making absolutely clear to the int (international) community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.”

In complete violation of int law, India's delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India's total disregard for all int norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN. Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 20, 2020

In a related tweet, he further elaborated that Modi’s government could conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert the mounting pressures from its ‘internal mess’ and advised the Indian leadership ‘Make no mistake’.

“I want to again warn the world community, as India’s internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests & mishandling of COVID 19, the Modi govt. will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan.”

The prime minister further observed that India’s deliberate firing at LoC on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, showed India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behavior & respect for international law & the UN.

Also Read: India planning false flag operation in Kishtwar district: Security source

“In complete violation of int (international law), India’s delib (deliberate) firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all int (international) norms of acceptable state behavior & respect for int law & UN. Pak (Pakistan) strongly condemns this rogue behavior,” he posted.

I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 20, 2020

About continuing Indian ceasefire violations, the prime minister said that already, in 2020 alone, there had been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians which resulted in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children.