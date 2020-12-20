ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday emphasized on restructuring of the provincial system in the country.

“The chief ministers will have to share powers at district and council level, otherwise, the current system will be a complete failure”, the federal minister tweeted.

Chaudhry Fawad said provincial governments were a complete failure and major reforms were needed in the country.

The federal minister was responding to the statement of Sindh Education and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani who said provinces run the country and provinces run Islamabad through their earnings.

Chaudhry Fawad responded to this, saying “You have turned the federal party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto into a nationalist party of Interior Sindh.”

In 1940, the provinces decided to form a federation.”If the province had earned and the federation was not needed, your elders would not have decided to form a federation. Argue with intellect and consciousness,” Chaudhry Fawad asked the provincial minister.

Sindh has received Rs 1600 billion in the last two years from the federation while it received even more than this during the last ten years. Where and how was this money spent is the question?.