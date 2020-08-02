Govt initiates many road infrastructure projects in less developed areas of KP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP):The present government which believed in equitable development of all parts of the country had launched several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with special focus on less developed areas. Talking to APP on Sunday, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) said after completion, the ongoing road infrastructure projects in the KP would not only open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas but also end sense of deprivation among the people.

Giving details about the allocations made for various NHA projects in ongoing Public Sector Development Programme, he said for dualization and improvement of Old Bannu Road, Rs4,000 million had been earmarked whereas for dualization and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat Road, partially in Rs4,500 million had been allocated. He said for the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor Development Investment Programme Tranche-I Projects funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Rs2,500 million had been allocated out of which Rs1,000 million was foreign aid. About 36 km Peshawar-Dara Adam Khail Section of N-55 was one of the three projects being carried out under the allocation, he added.

He said for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35), Rs1,500 million had been allocated out of which Rs500 million was foreign aid. For the construction of 118 km Havelian-Thakot, which was part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Rs2,500 million had been allocated out of which Rs2, 000 million were in shape of foreign aid, he added. He said for the construction of motorway from Burhan-Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan between Punajb and KP, Rs20,000 million had been allocated. The project would likely to become operational during the present fiscal year, he added.

He said Rs5,000 million had been specified for dualization of Indus Highway (N-55) Sarai Gambila-Kohat Section. He said for Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project, Rs2,000 million had been earmarked and for the construction of Malakand Tunnel (Phase-I),Rs1,000 million had been earmarked. The NHA official said for Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs3,500 million had been allocated and for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project, Rs1,500 million had been earmarked out of which Rs500 million were in forign aid.