DG ISPR tributes Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

RAWALPINDI, Aug 02 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday paid tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their tireless decades long resistance against Indian oppression.

In his tweet, the ISPR DG shared the YouTube link of the special song highlighting undefeatable resolve and courageous fight for freedom from the clutches of Indian occupation.

Major Babar Iftikhar wrote: “A tribute to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for Freedom.” The tweet was followed by the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/kyP4NQYQuEQ and hashtag KashmirSeigeDay and YoumeIstehsal.

The country would mark August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight the dark steps of India especially revoking of special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and brutal killings and detainment of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.