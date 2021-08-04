Govt decides to make RLNG procurement more transparent: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that the government has decided to make RLNG procurement even more transparent.

“I have advised to PSO & PLL boards:

1) PSO board to deliberate & decide on timing, acceptance or rejection of bids. As is the practice in PLL.

2) Decisions taken in this regards to be posted on their websites,” he said in series of tweets.

He said the process of spot buying of RLNG was already conducted through competitive bidding and tenders.

The objective now of these enhanced measures of transparency was to end speculation and misreporting, he said.