Minister vows to speed up pace of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar vowed on Wednesday to speed up the pace of projects under the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) affairs Khalid Mansoor who called on him here.

During the meeting they discussed priorities in second phase of the multi billion mega project.

Welcoming the newly appointed SAPM Khalif Mansoor, the minister said CPEC was an important project and maximum benefits should be taken from the vast opportunities exist in the industrial cooperation.

The minister said cooperation between China and Pakistan in agriculture, textile and information technology sectors could yield maximum benefits to Pakistan therefore these potential areas must be given special focus.

Asad Umar said under the Prime Minister’s directions, immediate steps were needed to take forward process of establishing partnership between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the journey of CPEC development.

The SAPM on CPEC affairs expressed his commitment to speed up the pace of CPEC projects besides including new projects in CPEC adding that all the required facilities would be provided to the Chinese companies and the investors.