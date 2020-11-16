LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed administrative and political affairs, besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab felicitated the President on the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Legislative assembly election 2020, adding that the victory reflected party’s popularity and people’s confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said prosperity of the country was the top-most priority of the government, adding that the machinations of the detractors to destabilize the government will be foiled.

Dr. Arif Alvi said there was need to unite against the anti-state elements in the country, adding that the nation was united under the banner of PTI and the allied political parties.

The President also hailed Governor Punjab’s scholarship scheme for the students of Balochistan, GB and ex-FATA districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the masses had rejected the narrative of disruption and anarchy during the GB election, adding that 220 million people stand beside the government’s stand-point.

Sarwar said the detractors of the government should concede election in the GB, adding that the opposition should refrain from politics of division and divide in the country.

Governor Punjab said tangible efforts were being made for reforms in the universities of the province, adding that Balochistan, GB and ex-FATA district students will not be left in a lurch.