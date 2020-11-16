ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday prayed for the early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Allah may give him complete health.
He appealed to the people to strictly observe the precautionary measures and keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
وزیر اعلی سندھ مراد علی شاہ کی جلد صحت یابی کیلئے دعا گو ہیں۔اللہ تعالی انہیں شفاء کاملہ عطا فرمائے۔عوام سے اپیل ہے کہ احتیاطی تدابیر پر سختی سے عمل پیرا ہو کر خود کو اور دوسروں کو کرونا وباء سے محفوظ رکھیں۔
