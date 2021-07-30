GB Council approves policy for next generation mobile services spectrum

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired 12th session of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council, which approved issuance of policy directive regarding the release of Next Generation Mobile Services Spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services in the area.

In order to conduct election of six elected members of GB Council, the meeting approved the Gilgit-Baltistan Council (Election) Rules, 2021.

It also approved appointment of Minhas Hussain, District & Sessions Judge Ghizer, as Judge Banking and Customs Court GB along with assigning him the additional charge of Judge National Accountability Court GB.

After the approval of agenda, the Prime Minister was briefed about the situation in Gilgit Baltistan after rains and the relief measure taken so far.

Steps taken to exploit and promote tourism potential in the region also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to focus on tapping the existing potential of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, setting up of modern infrastructure and training of the local community to cater to the needs of the tourist community.

Such measures besides helping tourism to flourish in the area will also provide local community with better economic opportunities, he observed.